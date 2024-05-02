Ferguson: 10 perfect CFL Draft fits

What is a draft fit?

Positional targeting, roster construction, a personality match and maybe even a little hometown cooking? It’s that and more.

2024 featured a deep and talented draft class where more than a few dozen players found their right fit, in my opinion.

Here are my 10 favourites.

Joel Dublanko | 1st overall | Cincinnati | Linebacker | Edmonton Elks



When almost everyone in consensus kept saying Joel Dublanko was likely to be the top pick I was skeptical. Not because Dublanko doesn’t fit the mould of a top flight player who can hit the field running, or that the Elks would be unwilling to use the top spot on a linebacker, but because anytime something seems so straightforward in draft season, you have to question why in a business where difference of opinion is like breathing.

Turns out it was that easy with family from the area, matching mindsets with the coaching staff and a win-now mentality on both sides make for a perfect fit.

Kevin Mital | 4th overall | Laval | Receiver | Toronto Argonauts

While other teams took care of needs and upgraded what they needed, Kevin Mital dropped into the hands of the Argos, who will find ways to get him touches and use his pro-ready body to elevate their offence in a variety of ways.

It felt right as soon as Calgary made their pick at fourth overall and still feels like a steal considering what should be a perfect transition to the CFL for the 2022 Hec Creighton Trophy award winner.

Anu Una | 6th overall | Windsor | Offensive Line | BC Lions

The Lions needed length and physicality at the left guard spot along their offensive line and Una provides that and more after helping the Windsor Lancers return to form in 2023 with a punishing ground game.

Could we see Una help William Stanback create a more balanced Lions offence than previously imagined as soon as Week 1?

Christy Nkanu | 8th overall | Washington State | Offensive Line | Calgary Stampeders

Much in the same vein as BC above, but with the added applause for being willing to make a trade. Calgary gave up 13th and 14th overall for 8th and 28th overall in order to go get the last of three lineman they deemed worthy of a first round grade.

The aggression and precision is what drafting in the CFL is all about and now we wait to see how Christy Nkanu adapts to the Stampeders right guard spot.

Daniel Okpoko | 11th overall | San Diego State | Defensive Line | Ottawa REDBLACKS

Cleyon Laing isn’t getting any younger and the REDBLACKS need to not be hampered by the possibility of a defensive line injury causing roster upheaval. Somehow the talented and built Daniel Okpoko landed down in the second round where the REDBLACKS were able to pair him with second overall receiver Nick Mardner.

This is a great example of not reaching on a player you want and letting him come to you.

Nick Wiebe | 12th overall | Saskatchewan | Linebacker | Saskatchewan Roughriders

Working his way back from injury, this was always going to be the perfect spot for Nick Wiebe, but the respect shown by Saskatchewan not willing to wait beyond the second round is what really cements this match made is prairie heaven.

Kevens Clercius | 13th overall | UConn | Receiver | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Michael Chris-Ike | 14th overall | Delaware State | Running Back | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

With the picks acquired from Calgary, the Bombers went back-to-back physical specimens.

Both Kevens Clercius and Michael Chris-Ike have strong special teams backgrounds and a willingness to do what it takes to make a roster while building out their potential as offensive position players. I can’t wait to watch them BOTH be in uniform this season after landing in the perfect place.

Luke Brubacher | 16th overall | Wilfrid Laurier | Defensive Line | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

From nearby Listowel, Ontario, this former Golden Hawk walk on finds a great home alongside Mason Bennett and Anthony Federico while honing his craft and being unleashed upon the CFL when the time is right.

Frederik Antoine | 47th overall | Laval | Receiver | Montreal Alouettes

I knew he’d end up in Montreal, I just wasn’t sure when but WOW, what a value pick for Danny Maciocia & co.

The Laval pass-catcher is a supreme athlete who is ready and waiting to step out from the shadow of former teammate Mital and start making plays for the Als.

Kaylyn St-Cyr | 69th overall | Montreal | Defensive Back | Calgary Stampeders

When Calgary committed to defensive back at fourth overall with McGill’s Benjamin Labrosse, I wondered where the rest of the draft would take them.

After taking some other positions of need, they circled back around to Kaylyn St-Cyr, who projects as a depth safety with starter potential in a year or two. First he’ll have to stay healthy on special teams, but Calgary is back in the Canadian free safety game after pairing these two RSEQ studs together.