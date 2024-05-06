Als sign three players, including National RB Tanner Nelmes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that the team has signed American defensive back Christian Morgan, National offensive lineman Matthew Hajewich and National running back Tanner Nelmes.

Morgan (six-foot, 200 pounds) played five years with the University of Baylor. In 55 games, the Houston TX native amassed 109 tackles, 52 assisted, seven interceptions and 19 knockdowns. He won the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times. In 2023 the 24-year-old was part of the Green Bay Packers organization.

RELATED

» Cauz: 8 sneaky good CFL Draft picks

» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Hajewich (six-foot-three, 304 pounds) played two years with Regina University. In 2023, he started all-games with his team. In his rookie season he earned an All-Canadian Academic honour.

Nelmes (six-foot, 215 pounds) played four years with Wilfrid Laurier University. In his career he ran 226 times for 1,266 yards and nine majors. In 2021 and 2022, he was named an All-Canadian Academic. In his first season he was on the OUA Rookie Team.

The Alouettes also announced the release of wide receiver Kameron Brown and linebacker Chris Moore.