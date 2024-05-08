Report: Mitchell spotted in walking boot at rookie camp

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was seen at the team’s first day of rookie camp with a walking boot on his right leg, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

After practice, head coach Scott Milanovich provided an update on Mitchell, Scianitti’s report continued, saying that the quarterback was dealing with “swelling” and “he (Mitchell) has been working his butt off. I don’t know if it’s a case of maybe overdoing it, but at this point it’s precautionary.”

Scianitti noted that Milanovich also said he expects Mitchell to be back to practicing on Monday.

On the opening day of #Ticats rookie/ QB camp, Bo Levi Mitchell has a walking boot on his right leg. Taylor Powell is practising alongside Harrison Frost and Kevin Thomson. Scott Milanovich will provide an update after practice. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) May 8, 2024

Scott Milanovich says Bo Levi Mitchell has “swelling” in his right leg. “He’s (Mitchell) has been working his butt off. I don’t know if it’s a case of maybe overdoing it, but at this point it’s precautionary.” Milanovich expects Mitchell to be back Monday @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) May 8, 2024

In 2023, Mitchell’s first season in black and gold, the 34-year-old veteran only played in six games as he dealt with injuries.

He was injured in Week 2, in the Tiger-Cats bout against the Argonauts in Toronto. He was then activated from the six-game injured list leading into the Ticats’ game in Week 8 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS and got the start in his team’s eventual 16-12 win. The quarterback was injured in the dying moments of that game on a short-yardage attempt and had to be carried off of the field by his teammates.

He returned to play in the final three games of the regular season and hit the field in the final seven minutes of Hamilton’s Eastern Semi-Final loss against Montreal.

In six regular season games, Mitchell threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.