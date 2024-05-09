2024 Grey Cup festival adds to impressive lineup of official partners

VANCOUVER — Excitement for the 2024 Grey Cup Festival reached new heights today as the organizing committee revealed the standout group of 19 new organizations rallying behind Canada’s largest annual sports event.

The seven-day festival, which precedes the Canadian Football League’s championship game, now boasts 44 official partners working alongside the BC Lions Football Club as they set the stage for an unparalleled Grey Cup experience when it returns to Vancouver November 10-17, 2024.

Building on this anticipation, the committee announced another location for fan festivities on game day, promising an unforgettable experience awaiting attendees.

“As the 2024 Grey Cup Festival continues to build excitement with additional activities and activations, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) is proud to play a lead role as co-hosts of Canada’s largest annual sporting event” said Chief Jen Thomas. “We look forward to continuing the journey towards reconciliation through sport and can’t wait to share further details about youth opportunities and community programs that will be part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.” “We can’t wait to welcome British Columbians and people from across Canada to the 111th Grey Cup in B.C.,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The 2024 Grey Cup Festival is going to be an incredible week of free, family-friendly events that celebrate sport, arts and culture, and amplify community spirit. Our government is proud to support the festival and other activities, ensuring this event has a lasting impact.”

“We’re getting ready to kick off the ultimate Canadian football festival right here in Vancouver! The clock is ticking down to the 111th Grey Cup, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “This is our chance to show Canada what Vancouver is all about. Let’s make the 2024 Grey Cup celebration one to remember!”

RELATED

» Hammered Home: 110th Grey Cup and Festival generated nearly $75 million in economic activity

» BC Lions set to host 111th Grey Cup in 2024

» 2024 Grey Cup Festival boasts an all-star lineup of official partners

» View: 2024 CFL schedule

Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, announced new Premier Partner Coors Light and Gold Partners BCLC and WestJet have teamed up with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival alongside Silver Partners FortisBC, GTR Turf and YVR. Joining the festival as Bronze Partners are Downtown Van, Johnson Meier Insurance Agencies Group, JM Media, Parq Vancouver, The Digital Panda and United Traffic Control, all of whom are eager to make the 2024 edition the most memorable Grey Cup Festival in the event’s history.

Wiwchar also shared that the festival has partnered with The Province (Postmedia), Global BC, CFOX, 980CKNW, Rock101 and AM730 (CORUS Entertainment), and Black Press Media as Official Grey Cup Festival Media Partners who will leverage their extensive networks to help amplify the reach of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival across the country in the months leading up to the marquee event in November.

“These fantastic partners join our respected roster of partner organizations who are committed to elevating the 2024 Grey Cup Festival to unprecedented heights,” said Riley Wiwchar. “The caliber and strength of our partnership roster continues to demonstrate the desire from the business community to see the CFL’s pinnacle event return to Vancouver for the first time since 2014.”

“With just under a month before 111th Grey Cup game ticket sales open to the public on June 4th, the excitement surrounding the Grey Cup Festival from partners, fans and media has absolutely been palpable,” praised Duane Vienneau, President, BC Lions. “As our club embarks on a historic year—our biggest year—the early commitments from our partners has put us in the unique position where we are able to offer fans one of the earliest previews of the Grey Cup Festival in the event’s history. Truly a testament to the momentum we’re gaining over here.”

Tickets to the 111th Grey Cup game at BC Place Stadium on November 17, 2024 go on sale to the public on June 4th at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET at greycupfestival.ca.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival starts on Sunday, November 10th, with the arrival of the Grey Cup trophy to Vancouver and will run until Saturday, November 16.

Fans interested in volunteering for the event can now register their interest using the new TELUS Volunteer Program portal at greycupfestival.ca.

2024 Grey Cup Festival Official Partner Reveal Highlights | May 9

COORS LIGHT

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, further solidifying our existing partnership with the BC Lions and our other CFL Team partnerships,” exclaimed Melissa Boyce, Global Brands Partnerships for Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Coors Light is excited to bring refreshment to fans all season long. We are eager to celebrate fans who make the chill choice with great experiences leading up to the Grey Cup. The Coors Light Team Party Headquarters and Coors Light Saturday Night Concert promise to bring an unparalleled atmosphere, blending music, refreshments, and the contagious excitement of the Grey Cup Festival. We can’t wait to welcome fans to Vancouver for an unforgettable week of festivities!

TELUS

“We are proud today to announce that our Premier Partner, TELUS, has been named as title partner of the TELUS Family Zone at the Festival,” said Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. “The 25,000 square foot entertainment zone stationed inside the Vancouver Convention Centre East will ignite the spirit of Canadian football in the next generation.”

The Family zone will feature a Kids Zip -Line, a mini tube slide, the Mega bounce obstacle course, the Prospera Mini Fields, and the Canadian Armed Forces Experience. It will also include unique interactive partner displays, a rock climbing wall and many more family friendly activities. The TELUS Family Zone will be completely FREE and will be open starting Wednesday, Nov 13th until Saturday Nov 17th. This will be a really fun zone for families to create memories, and experience the spirit of the Grey Cup Festival together.

BCLC

“The PlayNow Sports Backyard Street Party will transform Terry Fox Plaza into a vibrant hub of fan excitement on gameday, where the Grey Cup Festival will come alive through an array of dynamic performances, delicious food vendors, and interactive attractions,” said Riley Wiwchar. “From live music to engaging fan activities to partner activations, the PlayNow Sports Backyard Street Party promises non-stop entertainment for Grey Cup game ticket holders before the big showdown.” “As a proud partner of the BC Lions, BCLC is thrilled to help bring Vancouver’s 2024 Grey Cup Festival to life,” says Mark Goldberg, BCLC’s Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Business Technology. ‘Community’ is one of BCLC’s core values and our social purpose is to generate win-wins for the greater good. This year’s festival will bring together BC Lions and CFL fans from across the country in the spirit of community and celebration – a true win-win for everyone involved.”

WESTJET

Adding to the prestige of the announcement, Riley Wiwchar revealed that BC Lions’ official airline Partner and title partner of Touchdown Pacific, WestJet, has also come on board as a Gold Partner of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. “A celebration of sportsmanship, family fun, and community spirit, the WestJet Ultimate CFL Experience will be the pinnacle of fan engagement within the Vancouver Convention Centre East,” said Riley Wiwchar. “The 45,000 square foot space will feature seven interactive football experiences for fans of all ages to test their skills, play with the pros, and experience the world of CFL football.” “As a proud partner of the BC Lions, WestJet is thrilled to join the 2024 Grey Cup Festival as a Gold level partner to bring this iconic event to life in Vancouver, elevating the fan experience and creating unforgettable memories for attendees from coast to coast,” said Jeff Hagen, Vice President of Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships at WestJet. “The Grey Cup embodies the spirit of camaraderie and competition that resonates deeply with Canadians and the WestJet Ultimate CFL Experience promises to be a highlight of the festival, offering fans an immersive journey into the world of Canadian football.”

FORTISBC

The “As a long-standing community partner of the BC Lions, FortisBC is thrilled to be an Official Partner of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival,” said Michelle Carman, Vice-President of Customer Service and External Communications at FortisBC. “Beyond delivering energy throughout the province, we’re committed to investing in the communities where we live, work and play and look forward to an interactive and energizing community festival this November.” GTR TURF “Embarking on our third journey as a Partner of the Grey Cup Festival, GTR TURF is bursting with excitement to join the 2024 festival in Vancouver! Our dedication to the game, the roaring passion of the fans, and the nationwide excitement are what drive us to be an integral part of Canada’s most monumental football event,” exclaimed Byron Biggs, VP of Sales & Marketing at GTR TURF. “As the unrivaled synthetic turf installer extending from Coast to Coast, we stand tall as a beacon of Canadian pride with hubs in Calgary and Montreal. Vancouver beckons this November, promising an immersive dive into the energy of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. Don’t just spectate, become a part of this legendary celebration!”

DOWNTOWN VAN

“We’re looking forward to seeing the arrival of visitors and the vibrant atmosphere that the 2024 Grey Cup Festival will bring to the downtown core this November,” says Jane Talbot, President & CEO of Downtown Van. “Beyond the enjoyment of the game itself, the festival injects a surge of economic activity, driving foot traffic to local businesses and showcasing the dynamic culture of downtown Vancouver. Downtown Van is honored to be a sponsor for this year’s festivities, and we eagerly anticipate the buildup to the main event.”

JM MEDIA

“JM Media is excited to join forces with the BC Lions and partner with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival this November at BC Place,” said Kendall Payne, JM Media. “This is the first time since 2014 that Canada’s largest annual sporting event returns to the West Coast, and the 2024 edition is shaping up to be a festival fans truly cannot miss. Join JM Media for a great event and some great football. We’re proud to be there!”

JOHNSON MEIER INSURANCE

Johnston Meier Insurance is all about sports and community, so we are thrilled that Vancouver will be hosting the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place this fall,” said Garrin Mang, Johnson Meier Insurance. “JMI will be teaming up with the BC Lions to share the excitement of this classic Canadian football event, and all of our 45 Johnston Meier BC locations will be joining in celebrating 2024 Grey Cup Festival.”

PARQ VANCOUVER

“Parq Vancouver is proud to sponsor the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. This is an exciting event for our city and for Parq Vancouver,” said Karen Gray, VP of Marketing, Parq Vancouver. “We look forward to welcoming visitors and Vancouverites to this fun and entertaining festival that promises to showcase Vancouver at its very best.”

THE DIGITAL PANDA

“As a BC-based web design agency, we’re extremely proud to officially partner with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival to reimagine the online presence for this historic Canadian event,” said Ilya Kroogman, Founder, The Digital Panda. “Our team at The Digital Panda is building an engaging site with dynamic animations and intuitive designs which embodies and amplifies the festival’s bold and energic spirit. This fresh, interactive visual design bolsters a memorable digital experience for fans. We’re passionate about creating impactful solutions with powerful atmospheres, and the festival was a great opportunity to showcase that.”

UNITED TRAFFIC CONTROL

“United Traffic is very excited to have such an amazing event taking place in Vancouver, and we are proud to be the Title Partner of the United Traffic Fan March of the Grey Cup Festival this November,” said Sukh Kainth, Owner, United Traffic Control. “We look forward to celebrating this pinnacle event with the Vancouver and CFL community.”

BLACK PRESS MEDIA

“The Black Press Media team is thrilled about our partnership with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival and looking forward to supporting the Tour of BC powered by LiUNA Local 1611 that will be visiting communities across British Columbia,” said Randy Blair, Senior Vice-President, Carpenter Media Group. “Connecting British Columbians is the ethos of Black Press Media, and we consider it a great honor and privilege to play a part in spreading the joy of this year’s iconic Grey Cup event throughout BC’s diverse communities.”

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

“Global BC is thrilled to partner with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival,” said Bhupinder Hundal, News Director & Station Manager, Global BC. “Interacting with the community is what we do best, and we can’t wait to welcome football fans from BC and around Canada to Vancouver.”

POSTMEDIA

“The Province and Postmedia have joined forces with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival to elevate awareness and celebrate the storied legacy of the Grey Cup within the festival,” said Scott Andrews, Promotion & Sponsorship Manager, Postmedia. “Leveraging Postmedia’s extensive network of over 130+ news brands and 17.5 million monthly readers across Canada, we’re set to launch a national campaign driving awareness for the Grey Cup Festival to send one lucky winner and a guest to the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver.” Fans will be able to find more details about the contest at greycupfestival.ca when it goes live later this month.