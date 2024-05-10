Ferguson: 5 things to note ahead of the 2024 East-West Bowl

One of my absolute favourite events of the the Canadian football calendar is the annual East-West Bowl featuring the top U SPORTS talent available for the following year’s CFL Draft.

Why is this such a marquee event in my opinion, despite not getting as much mainstream love as it should?

First and foremost, it’s a significant step towards a potential CFL career. With many building blocks already laid down through collegiate careers, the East-West Bowl becomes confirmation of a players current excellence AND future potential as they line up alongside their fellow All-Canadians and future top draft picks.

The practices are actually more important than the game itself, which makes for a challenging psychological experience for players who are typically taught to build up towards game day as the week goes along in-season. Sure, the game still matters and the week still follows a predictable rhythm of playbook install, refinement, treatment and film review, but there are just so many reps available in practice to stand out that it really makes the difference. That is why I headed up to Waterloo on Thursday to see the action in person.

Finally, I played – not well – in this thing back in 2013. I experienced the camaraderie developed as players become fast friends and live in dorms socializing with many names they’ve only seen on film or stat sheets over the last few years. It’s a unique event which – despite playing poorly – I came away from thankful to have been part of.