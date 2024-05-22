Pick Me: Players make their case for CFL Fantasy

TORONTO — There’s nothing more excruciating than waiting to be picked for a team.

For many CFL players, that hasn’t been an issue through most of their lives, but the world of fantasy football can be an equalizer in that way. With a small roster — a quarterback, two receivers, two running backs, a flex player and a defence — CFL Fantasy players have to be precise in how they put their roster together. That means that some very talented players will get left off of rosters every week.

At the CFL’s content capture in Hamilton last month, CFL.ca caught up with players and asked them to make their case as to why they should be on your Week 1 CFL Fantasy roster.

Eugene Lewis | Wide receiver | Edmonton Elks

“I feel like myself personally, I’m very consistent. So, I think I’m a good lock for fantasy players. You’re going to get some points out of me, for the most part and you also might get a super, super huge day out of me too.”

James Butler | Running back | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

“I think I’m a do-it-all back. I feel like obviously rushing yards mean a lot but receiving yards for a running back mean a lot, too. That’s why I would be a pretty good fantasy pick for anybody.”

Demerio Houston | Defensive back | Calgary Stampeders

“I feel like big things are coming this year for our defence. Expect a lot of pick sixes and defensive touchdowns from the Stampeders this year.”

DaVaris Daniels | Wide receiver | Toronto Argonauts

“I think right now I’m really hitting my stride and making plays when our team needs it the most. I feel like I bring an entertainment portion to the game that I think is much needed and hopefully that resonates with some people.”

There was a range of responses from the players, some who enjoy fantasy and from others who of course have an awareness of it, but worry more about doing what they have to do to help their team win. If that gets you points, or if it factors into your team getting edged out in a head-to-head, so be it.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back AJ Ouellette enjoys hearing from fans about how his production got them a win or a loss the past week.

“It’s fun to have those interactions with fans,” he said.

“It allows fans to be a part of the game and allows fans to feel included and I think is a good thing,” Begelton said.

“Fantasy brings the fans together more. It makes it more exciting,” added Lewis. “They end up knowing the players more, playing fantasy. I think it’s great for the CFL to give people a reason to lock in more and have a reason to go and watch it.”

Daniels said that he’s had fans tell him they’ve got him on their team for a coming week, or has heard thanks in the days after a game where he’s had a big showing.

“I love that people can pick me and are relying on me but all at the same time, I have no control. I’m not a quarterback,” he said, laughing.

“(Fantasy is) exciting and I hope I’ve made more people happy than not.”