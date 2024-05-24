Depth Charts: Bethel-Thompson starts as Elks host Riders

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks open their preseason schedule on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4 p.m. ET.

The Elks appear set to roll out some of their key projected starters in their preseason debut. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will get the start at quarterback and will notably be joined on the field by receivers Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Kyran Moore. Running back Kevin Brown is also expected to start, with offensive linemen Royal Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Jack-Thomas Kurdyla and Hunter Steward working together up front.

Joel Dublanko, the top pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, is second on the Elks’ depth chart at middle linebacker behind rookie Reynard Ellis. Kai Gray, the West Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie last year, will start at boundary cornerback.

The Roughriders will close out their preseason on Saturday in Edmonton, after topping the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-12 on holiday Monday.

After getting a look at his projected starting lineups in the Riders’ first preseason game, new head coach Corey Mace is leading with the backups on Saturday. Mason Fine will get the start at quarterback. Trevor Harris will sit out the preseason finale, as will running back AJ Ouellette, linebacker Jameer Thurman, defensive lineman Micah Johnson, returner Mario Alford and others.

Fans can catch the Riders and Elks on CFL+.

RELATED

» Sign up and watch Riders at Elks for free here!

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» One player to watch on every East Division team

» One player to watch on every West Division team

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

EDMONTON ELKS DEPTH CHART