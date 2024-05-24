Depth Charts: Cameron Dukes starts for Argos against Alouettes

TORONTO — The second week of preseason is set to get underway on Saturday with all four games kicking off on the same day.

The super CFL Saturday caps off with the Toronto Argonauts paying a visit to the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cody Fajardo will start the game for Montreal according to the team-issued depth chart. Receivers Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead and Kaion Julien-Grant are among those listed as starters as well. Walter Fletcher will start at running back. Most projected Week 1 defensive starters are slated to see action on Saturday as well including linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette, and newcomer defensive tackle Derek Wiggan.

For Toronto, Cameron Dukes gets the start under centre and he’ll be with most of Toronto’s projected 2024 offensive starters as well, per the team’s depth chart. New Argonaut Ka’Deem Carey will see some action as he is listed at the top of the depth chart at running back as are receivers DaVaris Daniels and Rasheed Bailey. Most of Toronto’s projected starters on defence including defensive linemen Shawn Oakman, Jake Ceresna and Folarin Orimolade and linebacker Wynton McManis,will not play on Saturday.

