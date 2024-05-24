Depth Charts: Maier leads Stamps into battle with Lions

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions get their respective preseasons underway on Saturday at McMahon Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.

The burgeoning West Division rivals have met in the Western Semi-Final the last two years, with the Lions taking both games. Just over six months since they last saw each other, they meet once again to step into the 2024 season.

The Stamps look set to play their projected starters out of the gate. Jake Maier gets the start at quarterback, while receivers Reggie Begelton, Marken Michel, Malik Henry, Jalen Philpot and Clarke Barnes will look to fuel the passing game. Dedrick Mills gets the start at running back, while veteran centre Sean McEwen leads the offensive line. Defensively, linebackers Micah Awe and Cameron Judge will suit up, with free agent signing Demerio Houston giving Stampeders fans a glimpse of what he may be able to do at boundary cornerback.

The Lions will look to examine their depth on Saturday, as a number of key starters including quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will not suit up. Jake Dolegala will get the start at quarterback, with Dakota Prukop backing him up.

BC LIONS DEPTH CHART