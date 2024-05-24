Depth Charts: Tim White starts as Ticats host REDBLACKS

TORONTO — Preseason action kicks off in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon as the Tiger-Cats welcome the Ottawa REDBLACKS to town.

Dru Brown will start at quarterback for the REDBLACKS, according to their team-issued depth chart. Most of the team’s projected starters will not make the trip to Hamilton on either side of the ball. 2024 CFL Draft pick Daniel Okpoko is listed as the starter at defensive tackle.

For Hamilton, Bo Levi Mitchell gets the start at quarterback while receiver Tim White was also listed at the top of the depth chart. Projected starting running back James Butler will not play on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on CFL+.

