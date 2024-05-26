Ticats, Lions looking to make noise in 2024

TORONTO — It’s a yearly tradition during preseason to attempt to predict everything that is going to happen during a sports season.

That means the crew at The Waggle Podcast also joined in on the fun with Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett playing Preseason Futures on CFL Game Zone.

A team that was frequently remembered by both analysts was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who has some new and familiar faces looking to make noise in 2024.

“I’m going to go with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats,” said Muamba about the first question of who he thinks is going to win the East Division.

The Tabbies were also remembered when the third question of ‘Who is going to lead the regular season in interceptions’ came up.

“This is a tough one because when you’re a defensive back and you’ve had success early, quarterbacks are just going to tend to stay away from you,” said the historic linebacker. “I like Demerio Houston in a new jersey but I’m actually going to go with Jamal Peters – also in a new jersey.”

Hamilton brought in a trio of former Toronto Argonauts in free agency in Peters alongside defensive linemen Brandon Barlow and Dewayne Hendrix. A reinforced defence will be complemented on the other side of the ball by an offence led by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and wide receiver Tim White.

Mitchell appeared in only six games in his first year in Hamilton due to injury, but if healthy could compete to be among the leaders in yardage at the quarterback position in 2024. The veteran was remembered, alongside Edmonton Elks pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson, as the answer to the fourth Preseason Futures question of whether or not a quarterback will throw for more than 5,000 yards during the regular season.

“McLeod (Bethel-Thompson) has been a guy who, when you talk about the numbers, he has always performed,” said Muamba about his former quarterback. “I think he’s going to be that guy too, but don’t forget future Hall of Famer Bo Levi Mitchell.”

Muamba was then presented with the question of who will lead the league in receiving touchdowns. Tim White, Alexander Hollins, Dalton Schoen, Eugene Lewis or someone else. It was yet another Tiger-Cat that came to mind.

“All great options, I’ll go with Tim White.”

Despite all the praise towards the Black and Gold, it was the Orange and Black that ultimately got the call as the favourites to win it all.

The BC Lions will host the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver and are returning most of their offensive core that had them competing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers all the way until the Western Final in 2023, including quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and receivers Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins.

It was not only the offence that drew praise from the crew at The Waggle Podcast though, as Muamba also chose BC to lead the league in sacks despite losing defensive lineman and sack-leader Mathieu Betts in the off-season.

Muamba and Bennett both chose the Lions to win the West Division in 2024 and conclude the season with a Grey Cup championship at home.

“Third time is the charm over there,” said the 109th Grey Cup Most Valuable Player, referencing the Leos losing the Western Final to Winnipeg in 2022 and 2023.