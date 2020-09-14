WELCOME TO THE VOTING FOR THE ALL-DECADE TEAM
The Canadian Football League is celebrating the best of the best from the past 10 years (2010-2019) in the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas. The team, featuring 29 individuals across 16 positions, will be decided by fans and the voting window is open now!
The voting concludes with the Head Coach of the All-Decade Team.
+ HOW TO VOTE: Cast your vote below by choosing one (1) head coach.
+ STUDY UP: Want to dig deeper before making your selection? We got you covered with comprehensive stats and detailed analysis to help you with your selection.
+ WHEN CAN I VOTE FOR OTHER POSITIONS?: A full schedule of voting windows can be found here.
READY TO VOTE? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
