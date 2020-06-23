Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu

Game in 40 presented by CDIC

TORONTO — With Grey Cup Unite in the rearview mirror, take another moment to catch the re-airing of some classic post-season CFL games!

Last week, CFL.ca and CDIC expanded their content offering leading into what would have been Grey Cup week with an 8-game lineup of classic post-season contests for fans to watch.

Condensed into a 40-minute format, CFL in 40, presented by CDIC  aired two classic Division Semi-Final, a pair of Division Final nail-biters and will run four straight nights of archived classics.

The series kicked off with a crossover thriller from 2009 when the BC Lions halted a ferocious comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at one of the CFL’s jewels in Ivor Wynne Stadium. Semi-Final week followed with a list of games that feature Rocket Ismail’s momentous kick return, Greg Ellingson’s miracle catch in Ottawa and Montreal’s improbable Ice Bowl win over a powerhouse from Edmonton in 1977.

Four iconic Grey Cup games added to an already jam-packed week of CFL content re-broadcast of, what is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.

All the games are ready to be viewed on demand below:

GREY CUP GAMES
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1989 Grey Cup
What is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2005 Grey Cup
Edmonton stunned the entire league, using two QBs to get to the Grey Cup game and upsetting Anthony Calvillo and the Alouettes in an overtime thriller at BC Place.
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1977 Grey Cup
The infamous ‘Ice Bowl’ saw an equipment adjustment by the Montreal Alouettes take over the dynasty in Edmonton in the 1977 Grey Cup.
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1991 Grey Cup
‘The Rocket Delivers’ in the coldest Grey Cup game ever, the league’s biggest star cements a Grey Cup for owners John Candy and Wayne Gretzky and the Toronto Argonauts.
DIVISION FINAL GAMES
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2008 Western Final
A goal line stand and a dominant performance from the late Mike Labinjo seals Calgary’s berth in the Grey Cup.
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2015 Eastern Final
Greg Ellingson’s miracle touchdown grab in the game’s final seconds pronounces the return of winning football in Ottawa in one of the most memorable games ever.
DIVISION SEMI-FINAL GAMES
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2009 Eastern Semi-Final
In an overtime thriller, QB Casey Printers and the BC Lions fend off a valiant comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to advance to the Eastern Final as the crossover team.
 
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2013 Eastern Semi-Final
The Tiger-Cats setup their Grey Cup run by taking an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes in their adopted home of Guelph, Ontario.