Game in 40 presented by CDIC

TORONTO — With Grey Cup Unite in the rearview mirror, take another moment to catch the re-airing of some classic post-season CFL games!

Last week, CFL.ca and CDIC expanded their content offering leading into what would have been Grey Cup week with an 8-game lineup of classic post-season contests for fans to watch.

Condensed into a 40-minute format, CFL in 40, presented by CDIC aired two classic Division Semi-Final, a pair of Division Final nail-biters and will run four straight nights of archived classics.

The series kicked off with a crossover thriller from 2009 when the BC Lions halted a ferocious comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at one of the CFL’s jewels in Ivor Wynne Stadium. Semi-Final week followed with a list of games that feature Rocket Ismail’s momentous kick return, Greg Ellingson’s miracle catch in Ottawa and Montreal’s improbable Ice Bowl win over a powerhouse from Edmonton in 1977.

Four iconic Grey Cup games added to an already jam-packed week of CFL content re-broadcast of, what is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.

All the games are ready to be viewed on demand below: