Head coach Orlondo Steinauer, quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, running back Don Jackson and defensive lineman Ted Laurent of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Semi-Final against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday.
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Calgary Stampeders
Regina, Sask.
___
Bo Levi Mitchell and other members of the Calgary Stampeders will speak with the media ahead of Sunday's Western Semi-Final on Sunday in Regina.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Montreal Alouettes
Hamilton, Ont.
___
Head coach Khari Jones and select players of the Montreal Alouettes spoke to the media ahead of the Eastern Semi-Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.Watch
Western Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Regina, Sask.
___
Cody Fajardo and other members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders met with the media ahead of the Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders.Watch
Eastern Semi-Final Pre-Game Press Conference: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton, Ont.
___
BC Lions announce Amar Doman is the team’s new owner
Vancouver, BC
___
The BC Lions announced that BC Entrepreneur Amar Doman as the new owner of the team on Wednesday afternoon.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1989 Grey Cup
Toronto, ON
___
What is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.Watch
SiriusXM Grey Cup Unite Concert
Regina, SSK
___
Tune in to watch Captain Tractor rock the stage at the SiriusXM Grey Cup Unite Concert.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1977 Grey Cup
Montreal, QC
___
The infamous 'Ice Bowl' saw an equipment adjustment by the Montreal Alouettes take over the dynasty in Edmonton in the 1977 Grey Cup.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2005 Grey Cup
Vancouver, BC
___
Edmonton stunned the entire league, using two QBs to get to the Grey Cup game and upsetting Anthony Calvillo and the Alouettes in an overtime thriller at BC Place.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 1991 Grey Cup
Winnipeg, MB
___
'The Rocket Delivers' in the coldest Grey Cup game ever, the league's biggest star cements a Grey Cup for owners John Candy and Wayne Gretzky and the Toronto Argonauts.Watch
All Decade Awards
___
CFL.ca is live with the first-ever All-Decade Show, a 20-minute award show packed with stats, highlights and analysis from the last 10 years of football in Canada.Watch
Grey Cup Unite: Fan State of The League
Toronto, ON
___
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will kick off Grey Cup Unite with a special virtual town hall where he will update fans on the league’s plans for the future.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2008 Western Final
Calgary, ON
___
A goal line stand and a dominant performance from the late Mike Labinjo seals Calgary's berth in the Grey Cup.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2015 Eastern Final
Ottawa, ON
___
Greg Ellingson's miracle touchdown grab in the game's final seconds pronounces the return of winning football in Ottawa in one of the most memorable games ever.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2013 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
The Tiger-Cats setup their Grey Cup run by taking an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes in their adopted home of Guelph, Ontario.Watch
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC: 2009 Eastern Semi-Final
Hamilton, ON
___
In an overtime thriller, QB Casey Printers and the BC Lions fend off a valiant comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to advance to the Eastern Final as the crossover team.Watch
CFL Game in 40: TDA from 2019
___
Re-watch 2019's Touchdown Atlantic between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts where the Als defeated the Argos in thrilling fashion.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 84th Grey Cup
Hamilton, ON
___
We throw it back to 1996 in one of the most iconic Grey Cup games of all time when the Doug Flutie-led Argos battle Edmonton at a snowy Ivor Wynne Stadium.Watch
CFL Game in 40: BC at HAM Week 9 in 2019
___
Re-watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeat the BC Lions in this wild comeback in Week 9 of the 2019 season.Watch
CFL Game in 40: 99th Grey Cup
___
Re-watch the 2011 Grey Cup where the BC Lions finished their season with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.Watch
