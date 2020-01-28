Ferguson: Breaking down Collaros’ starts with Winnipeg

It’s rumour season in the CFL.

Like a high school hallway during the last period before the year-end dance, everyone has an opinion on who’s interested in each other and where the perfect match might be.

At this year’s proverbial CFL free agent soiree, there are plenty of attractive suitors and teams dearly in need of them to complete their Grey Cup puzzle.

There are plenty of philosophies when approaching a keynote winter mixer like free agency, a process made that much more entertaining by the CFL’s new free agency window.

Some will choose to focus on bringing back their own while others will look for the hottest, most expensive date possible in hopes of making a splash everyone will talk about the morning after.

As my friend and former Ticats offensive line coach John Salavantis always told me, the best approach “is to dance with the one that brought you.”

The Bombers turned their nose up at that on Monday, signing quarterback Zach Collaros to an extension and announcing their intent to release incumbent starter Matt Nichols. He now begins the search for his next opportunity.

Why would the Bombers do this? The risk is unmistakable but so is the reward, as we all witnessed at the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw two short months ago.

In Collaros, the Bombers attained and have now retained a passer who many — including myself — perceived as a banged-up reclamation project with a high ceiling.

For four games, Collaros’ star shined as bright as any CFL passer as he dinked, dunked and occasionally big-play chunked his way to a Grey Cup victory. Here’s what it looked like.

What you’ll likely notice first is an unwillingness to challenge the middle of the field anywhere beyond check-downs and crossers. But Collaros’ four-game championship stretch was not built on fear but rather knowing when to take chances.

You might think that’s just semantics, but allow me to explain. Collaros threw the ball more vertically than Matt Nichols or Chris Streveler did in his short time with the 2019 Bombers. He also played the safe, sound type of complementary football that wins you a Grey Cup — without ever throwing a touchdown in the final game of the year.

Matt Nichols Zach Collaros Chris Streveler 2nd Down Pass Playcall % 78.9% 87.3% 60.4% Yards in Air per Pass Attempt 8.81 10.78 8.03 Accuracy Grade 68.0 67.0 64.2 2nd Down Pass Production Grade 50.2 44.0 48.2

In relying on those around him, Zach found a renewed sense of energy and the type of creative playmaking we came to expect from him prior to his ACL tear in 2015.

Success is all about timing and fit. Look at Vernon Adams Jr., who secured a starting spot and a considerable bank account bump today after being converted to receiver and released from the Ticats just two years ago.

Collaros ‘fits’ into the Bombers perfectly for several reasons — but this next note was my favourite. Some quarterbacks are surrounded by a great running back, talented defence and elite special teams.

They nestle themselves comfortably into their role as a smaller role than most quarterbacks expect. They know that they can coast to victories on the strength of their surroundings so long as they don’t make a mistake.

Not Zach. He embraced the role.

During that memorable playoff run, I felt that Collaros was constantly lurking quietly ready to pounce with the one or two big plays needed to get Winnipeg to a level they hadn’t experienced in 29 years.

That was the beauty of adding Collaros to the fold late last season. His knowledge of the game, drive to prove doubters wrong and a skill set still as respected as any in the CFL. When healthy, those abilities allowed Collaros to pick and choose his spots as the Bombers’ passing playbook opened up for the Steubenville, Ohio native.

Sure, he threw check downs. Yes, he had a ridiculously high rate of throws under 10-yards down the field. However, the numbers don’t tell the full story of his championship past, and they’ll have an even harder time predicting his near future.

How do we know how Collaros will adapt to the Bombers’ new offence after losing Paul LaPolice?

How will Collaros be able to produce at the same level without having the monster truck named Chris Streveler absorbing all the bumps and bruises for him?

Why would a player who just authored the most romantic autobiographical chapter of his professional life try to write another chapter in the same place?

We don’t have answers to much of this, but that’s what makes this time of year so much fun. Your imagination wanders as you build fantasy rosters capable of setting league records, or coaching staffs consisting of personalities and systems that can maximize a player’s ability.

Zach Collaros believes that perfect fit, that match made in heaven for him and his family, is in Winnipeg.

The Bombers agreed, despite their more established history with Matt Nichols. He’s now left standing along the cold hard gymnasium wall watching the girl he dated for four years spin around the dance floor with someone else.

For the first time in 2020, a rumour has become reality, and it is just the first of many to come in the following days and weeks that will shape the upcoming CFL season.