Report: Als sign Eugene Lewis to one-year extension

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have signed receiver Eugene Lewis to a one-year extension, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Hearing that Eugene Lewis has agreed to a one year extension with #AlsMtl. Was the team’s leading receiver last season with 1133 yds and 72 rec. @GENOALLDAY7 @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @TSN690 pic.twitter.com/dwujsJ1cb9 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 31, 2020

Lewis was the 16th ranked pending free agent by CFL.ca.

RELATED

» Lewis: ‘People have to understand we’re more than athletes’

» Als release DeVier Posey, Tommie Campbell

» Als sign Faubert-Lussier, Briere, Murray to extensions

Extra: Eugene Lewis share his story #BellLetsTalk

EPISODE OVERVIEW: For #BellLetsTalk day, Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to help others.

Lewis is a three-year CFL veteran who first came into the league in 2017, signing with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The 26-year-old had his best season to date in 2019, catching 72 passes for 1,133 yards and five touchdowns while suiting up for all 18 games for Montreal.

Over 38 career games, the Norristown, Pensylvania native has 123 catches for 2,080 yards and nine touchdowns.

Prior to his move north of the border, Lewis split his collegiate career with Penn State and Oklahoma. In 45 career games between the Nittany Lions and Sooners, he had 122 catches for 1,569 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lewis went undrafted, signing with the Als after spending time in rookie camps with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.