Lions add size up front, ink former Ticat Ryker Mathews

SURREY — The BC Lions announced that free agent offensive lineman Ryker Mathews has signed a two-year contract with the team.
The native of American Fork, Utah joins the Lions following a three-year stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he suited up in 41 games. Ryker enjoyed his most successful campaign in 2019, helping anchor an offensive line that played a big role in Hamilton leading the CFL in net offence, points scored, passing yards and first downs.
He was also named a CFL East Division All-Star and suited up in the 107th Grey Cup to cap off his tenure in Steeltown.
Before moving north, Ryker signed with the New Orleans Saints as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and attended training camp with the club.
He previously played in 45 games over five seasons (2011-15) at Brigham Young University, earning letterman honours four years in a row (2012-15).