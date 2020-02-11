Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

FREE AGENCY CLICKS

Stay connected on all the signings, rumours and analysis as Free Agency is underway ... FA TRACKER | RUMOUR MILL | TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWN | FA DAY 1 RECAP

2020 Free Agency February 11, 2020

Lions add size up front, ink former Ticat Ryker Mathews

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

SURREY — The BC Lions announced that free agent offensive lineman Ryker Mathews has signed a two-year contract with the team.

The native of American Fork, Utah joins the Lions following a three-year stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he suited up in 41 games. Ryker enjoyed his most successful campaign in 2019, helping anchor an offensive line that played a big role in Hamilton leading the CFL in net offence, points scored, passing yards and first downs.

2020 FREE AGENCY
» Official Free Agent Tracker
» Rumour Mill: The latest on FA20
» Sudden Impact: A team by team impact
» More free agency headlines

He was also named a CFL East Division All-Star and suited up in the 107th Grey Cup to cap off his tenure in Steeltown.

Before moving north, Ryker signed with the New Orleans Saints as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and attended training camp with the club.

He previously played in 45 games over five seasons (2011-15) at Brigham Young University, earning letterman honours four years in a row (2012-15).

Recent

Market shaping up after busy Day 1 of free agency
Open Market: 2020 Free Agency officially begins
BC Bound: Micah Johnson inks one-year BC Lions