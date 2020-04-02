O’Day, Riders scouting creatively ahead of 2020 Draft

REGINA — With the Regional and National Combines cancelled in March, general managers and scouts didn’t get the opportunity to see prospects with CFL dreams in person.

They didn’t get to see who had the fastest 40 or who benched 225-pounds the most times and they weren’t able to see each player go head to head in the one-on-one drills.

But despite not being able to showcase their skills on the league’s biggest stage, prospects and their agents are finding creative ways to up their stock ahead of the 2020 CFL Draft from the comfort of their own homes.

“It’s actually been a very unique situation where agents are starting to get real creative with getting across the information,” Roughriders GM Jeremy O’Day told members of the media on a video conference call from his home on Tuesday.

“I think the first thing that they (agents) wanted to do is to ask us what they could do to help to put their players in a position where they can get the information to us so they’ve gotten real creative.”

That creativity has come in the from of videos sent right to the Rougriders front office staff.

“We’ve gotten plenty of videos of our players that are actually shooting the measurables right in their house or outside on their deck, some in their bathrooms,” said O’Day. “And they’re doing basically all of the measurables that we would do at the combine.”

The videos are shot by whoever the prospects have been social distancing with and no measurable is skipped, including height and weight.

“They’re zooming in on the measurable so you’re getting an accurate measurable,” said the Riders GM. “It’s pretty neat that I’ve seen a lot of different scales in the last couple days of guys that are stepping on the scale and recording their weight for us. So that’s something we’ve had to adapt to.”

A major part of the scouting process is seeing the players in action and O’Day and co. are relying heavily on film since they weren’t able to watch each hopeful put on their pads and battle at the combine.

“A lot of our work is really through through film work and evaluation of the tape of them playing in the games,” O’Day said. “The players that were in the East-West game, any Pro Days then happened prior to them being shut down. We have all that information and we’re trying to compile it all the best we can.”

With each member of the Riders scouting team social distancing, they have time to watch massive amounts of film as they start to develop their draft board and key in on who they’d like to select in the draft. The team holds the seventh overall pick and then don’t select again until the fourth round (30th overall).