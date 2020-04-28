Why the ’12 draft was the most successful in recent memory

TORONTO — Every year, the CFL Draft produces top-tear Canadian talent for teams around the league.

Each team selects prospects as they try to fill the needs on their roster. Whether it’s a linebacker, a receiver or a kicker, every CFL squad has the opportunity to choose from the best of the best from across the country.

Sometimes, however, a draft class has an elite talent level, putting it ahead of the rest. That’s what happened in 2012.

The 2012 CFL Draft saw 39 of 45 total players selected suit up for at least one regular season game. Statistically, with 87 per cent of players selected seeing playing time in the league, the 2012 draft was the most successful in recent memory. The next best is the 2010 draft, where 79 per cent played in a minimum of one game, while the 2015 draft was right behind with 78 per cent.

So what made that group of players so special?

“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why one year provides more effective players over another, but I do believe there were some influential circumstances at play including major programs having players drafted after years of going through the ups and downs of national playoff games,” said CFL.ca’s draft guru Marshall Ferguson. “These include the Laval stars like Frederic Plesius and Patrick Lavoie or Calgary standouts like Sam Hurl, Kirby Fabien and Jordan Verdone.

“That doesn’t do anything to explain the likes of Jake Thomas or Mike Filer, who have persevered to remain substantial parts of their rosters to this day. For some drafts, the stars literally just align.”

With the 2020 CFL Draft just around the corner, CFL.ca takes a look back at just some of the biggest stars that were produced from the 2012 draft that made it the most successful, ever.

Jabar Westerman (2nd overall by BC)

Westerman, one of two Westerman brothers to play in the CFL, was selected by the Lions and played there for five seasons. Following his stint in Vancouver, the six-foot-two, 284-pound defensive lineman headed to the Montreal Alouettes for two campaigns before arriving in Calgary for the 2019 season. The 30-year-old has suited up in 123 total CFL games over his eight-year CFL career, becoming a solid option as a ratio breaker.

Shamawd Chambers (6th overall by Edmonton)

Chambers was taken by the Eskimos in 2012 and ended up playing 50 games over four seasons in Edmonton. Over his career in the green and gold, the 31-year-old hauled in 1,608 yards and won a Grey Cup, where he was named the game’s Most Outstanding Canadian. After spending a season with Saskatchewan (2016) and splitting the 2017 campaign between the Esks and Ticats, the six-foot-three, 219-pounder suited up in 169 total games in his career.

Courtney Stephen (8th overall by Hamilton)

Stephen has spent almost his entire career in the place that he was drafted – he signed with the Stampeders for the 2019 season before re-joining the Tabbies this off-season. The 30-year-old has played on both special teams and also played safety, proving his value in two phases of the game. Stephen has suited up in 113 games over his seven-year career, and has tallied 219 defensive tackles, 54 tackles on special teams, two sacks and 12 interceptions.

Cleyon Laing (9th overall by Toronto)

Laing has proved to be one of the most valuable ratio breakers on a defensive line since he was drafted by the Argonauts in 2012. The 29-year-old played three seasons with the Argos (2013-2015) before spending a year in Ottawa (2016) and then returning to Toronto (2017-2019). Laing, the two-time Grey Cup Champion who signed with the REDBLACKS this off-season, will look to add to his 144 career games in the nation’s capital this season.

Sam Hurl (12th overall by Saskatchewan)

Hurl has suited up in 117 games in his CFL career, splitting time between the Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot-one, 230-pounder has amassed 206 defensive tackles, 60 special teams tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions since his first season in 2012. His rookie year, Hurl suited up in all 18 regular season games and was a presence on special teams, tallying 17 tackles. He also notched his first career sack that season.

Mike Filer (31st overall by Calgary)

Filer has become the anchor of the Tiger-Cats’ offensive line since he signed with the team in 2012 after the Stampeders released him ahead of the start of the campaign. The six-foot-two, 290-pounder has played in 112 games with the Tiger-Cats and last season helped the team become the league’s most prolific offence on their way to the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

Other Notable Mentions