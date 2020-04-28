A summary of the draft day-altering trades

TORONTO — A draft-day trade can shake up the entire evening of picks, but what about those that take place ahead of the big day?

There were several trades made in previous years as well as during both the 2019 season and this off-season that have caused draft picks to change hands.

A trio of trades for prominent quarterbacks has altered the first round, with two of those teams owning a pair of first-rounders each.

With just a few days remaining until the 2020 CFL Draft, we look back at some of the trades that have tweaked where teams will be selecting this year.

Round 1 1st overall – Calgary Stampeders via Ottawa REDBLACKS Calgary acquired Ottawa’s original 2020 first-round selection (1st overall) along with Ottawa’s original 2020 third-round selection (21st overall) in exchange for American quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Calgary’s original 2020 first-round selection (6th overall).

5th overall – Hamilton Tiger-Cats via Montréal Alouettes Hamilton acquired Montréal’s original 2020 first-round selection (5th overall) along with Montréal’s original 2021 first-round selection, National defensive lineman Jamaal Westerman and American wide receiver Chris Williams in exchange for American quarterback Johnny Manziel, American offensive lineman Tony Washington and National offensive lineman Landon Rice.

6th overall – Ottawa REDBLACKS via Calgary Stampeders Ottawa acquired Calgary’s original 2020 first-round selection (6th overall) along with American quarterback Nick Arbuckle in exchange for Ottawa’s original 2020 first-round selection (1st overall) and Ottawa’s original 2020 third-round selection (21st overall).

9th overall – Toronto Argonauts via Winnipeg Blue Bombers Toronto acquired Winnipeg’s original 2020 first-round selection (9th overall) along with Winnipeg’s original 2020 third-round selection (28th overall) in exchange for American quarterback Zach Collaros and Toronto’s best 2020 fifth-round selection (39th overall). Round 2 16th overall – Montréal Alouettes via Saskatchewan Roughriders Montréal acquired Saskatchewan’s original 2020 second-round selection (16th overall) along with National wide receiver Joshua Stanford in exchange for National offensive lineman Philip Blake and National wide receiver Patrick Lavoie. 19th overall – Ottawa REDBLACKS Ottawa has been assigned a second-round (19th overall) Territorial selection. 20th overall – Toronto Argonauts Toronto has been assigned a second-round (20th overall) Territorial selection. Round 3

21st Overall — Calgary Stampeders via Ottawa REDBLACKS