A summary of the draft day-altering trades

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Draft
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — A draft-day trade can shake up the entire evening of picks, but what about those that take place ahead of the big day?
There were several trades made in previous years as well as during both the 2019 season and this off-season that have caused draft picks to change hands.
A trio of trades for prominent quarterbacks has altered the first round, with two of those teams owning a pair of first-rounders each.
With just a few days remaining until the 2020 CFL Draft, we look back at some of the trades that have tweaked where teams will be selecting this year.
RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: 3 players to watch in the first round of the CFL Draft
» Ferguson: How NFL opportunites affect the CFL draft
» O’Leary: Ticats reaping rewards from Manziel trade
1st overall – Calgary Stampeders via Ottawa REDBLACKS
Calgary acquired Ottawa’s original 2020 first-round selection (1st overall) along with Ottawa’s original 2020 third-round selection (21st overall) in exchange for American quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Calgary’s original 2020 first-round selection (6th overall).
5th overall – Hamilton Tiger-Cats via Montréal Alouettes
Hamilton acquired Montréal’s original 2020 first-round selection (5th overall) along with Montréal’s original 2021 first-round selection, National defensive lineman Jamaal Westerman and American wide receiver Chris Williams in exchange for American quarterback Johnny Manziel, American offensive lineman Tony Washington and National offensive lineman Landon Rice.
6th overall – Ottawa REDBLACKS via Calgary Stampeders
Ottawa acquired Calgary’s original 2020 first-round selection (6th overall) along with American quarterback Nick Arbuckle in exchange for Ottawa’s original 2020 first-round selection (1st overall) and Ottawa’s original 2020 third-round selection (21st overall).
9th overall – Toronto Argonauts via Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Toronto acquired Winnipeg’s original 2020 first-round selection (9th overall) along with Winnipeg’s original 2020 third-round selection (28th overall) in exchange for American quarterback Zach Collaros and Toronto’s best 2020 fifth-round selection (39th overall).
16th overall – Montréal Alouettes via Saskatchewan Roughriders
Montréal acquired Saskatchewan’s original 2020 second-round selection (16th overall) along with National wide receiver Joshua Stanford in exchange for National offensive lineman Philip Blake and National wide receiver Patrick Lavoie.
19th overall – Ottawa REDBLACKS
Ottawa has been assigned a second-round (19th overall) Territorial selection.
20th overall – Toronto Argonauts
Toronto has been assigned a second-round (20th overall) Territorial selection.
21st Overall — Calgary Stampeders via Ottawa REDBLACKS
Calgary acquired Ottawa’s original 2020 third-round selection (21st overall) along with Ottawa’s original 2020 first-round selection (1st overall) in exchange for American quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Calgary’s original 2020 first-round selection (6th overall).
22nd Overall — Montreal Alouettes via Toronto Argonauts
Montréal acquired Toronto’s original 2020 third-round selection (22nd overall) along with American defensive back T.J. Heath in exchange for National offensive lineman Ryan Bomben and Montréal’s original 2020 fifth-round selection (42nd overall).
Third-Round Selection – Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatchewan forfeited its original third-round selection after selecting National offensive lineman Jake Bennett in the 2019 CFL Supplemental Draft.
28th overall – Toronto Argonauts via Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Toronto acquired Winnipeg’s original 2020 third-round selection (28th overall) along with Winnipeg’s original 2020 first-round selection (9th overall) in exchange for American quarterback Zach Collaros and Toronto’s best 2020 fifth-round selection (39th overall).
30th overall – Saskatchewan Roughriders via Toronto Argonauts
Saskatchewan acquired Toronto’s original 2020 fourth-round selection (30th overall) in exchange for American quarterback Zach Collaros.
31st overall – Calgary Stampeders via BC Lions
Calgary acquired BC’s original 2020 fourth-round selection (31st overall) along with a player from BC’s negotiation list in exchange for American offensive lineman Justin Renfrow and Calgary’s original 2020 fifth-round selection (43rd overall).
39th overall – Winnipeg Blue Bombers via Toronto Argonauts
Winnipeg acquired Toronto’s best 2020 fifth-round selection (39th overall) along with American quarterback Zach Collaros in exchange for Winnipeg’s original 2020 first-round selection (9th overall) and Winnipeg’s original 2020 third-round selection (28th overall).
42nd overall – Toronto Argonauts via Montréal Alouettes
Toronto acquired Montréal’s original 2020 fifth-round selection (42nd overall) along with National offensive lineman Ryan Bomben in exchange for Toronto’s original 2020 third-round selection (22nd overall) and American defensive back T.J. Heath.
43rd overall – BC Lions via Calgary Stampeders
BC acquired Calgary’s original 2020 fifth-round selection (43rd overall) along with American offensive lineman Justin Renfrow in exchange for BC’s original 2020 fourth-round selection (31st overall) and a player from BC’s negotiation list.
49th overall – Montréal Alouettes via BC Lions
Montréal acquired BC’s original 2020 sixth-round selection (49th overall) along with BC’s original 2019 second-round selection (13th overall) in exchange for American running back Tyrell Sutton and Montréal’s acquired 2019 third-round selection (26th overall – originally Saskatchewan’s).
Montréal originally acquired Saskatchewan’s original (and best) 2019 third-round selection (26th overall) along with National defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan’s best 2018 third-round selection (23rd overall) and the rights to a player on Saskatchewan’s negotiation list in exchange for American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Montréal’s original fifth-round selection (36th overall) in the 2018 CFL Draft and the rights to a player on Montréal’s negotiation list.
57th overall – Edmonton Eskimos via Toronto Argonauts
Edmonton acquired Toronto’s original 2020 six-round selection (57th overall) along with American running back Martese Jackson in exchange for Edmonton’s original 2019 third-round selection (23rd overall).
66th overall – Montréal Alouettes via Toronto Argonauts
Montréal acquired Toronto’s original 2020 eight-round selection (66th overall) in exchange for National linebacker Boseko Lokombo.