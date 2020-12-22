Riders sign DB Nick Marshall to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Marshall (6’1-207 lbs) rejoins the Roughriders for a third season coming off a strong sophomore campaign that saw him make 39 tackles, five interceptions (third most in the CFL), one touchdown and a fumble recovery.

Marshall initially signed with the Green and White in April of 2018 and went on to play 13 games that season making 26 defensive tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns. Marshall also took on short yardage quarterback duties, scoring seven touchdowns on 18 carries.

Prior to turning pro, Marshall spent two collegiate seasons at Auburn (2013-14) where he played quarterback for the Tigers. Marshall completed 320 of 532 pass attempts for 4,508 yards with 34 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed 325 times for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led Auburn to the 2014 BCS National Championship Game, which the Tigers lost to Florida State. Marshall spent one season at Garden City Community College, where he played quarterback in 2012, but began his college career as a cornerback at Georgia in 2011.