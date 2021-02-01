Edmonton names Jaime Elizondo head coach

EDMONTON — The search for a new head coach for the Edmonton Football Team has come to an end.

Just a week after Scott Milanovich resigned to pursue opportunities in the NFL, Edmonton has named Jaime Elizondo the team’s 23rd head coach in franchise history.

Along side his head coaching duties, Elizondo has also been named the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, it was announced on Monday morning.

“We’re thrilled to announce Jaime Elizondo as the new head coach of the Edmonton Football Team,” said GM/VP of Football Operations Brock Sunderland. “Jaime is an innovative play caller with proven success in the CFL. Along with his winning history in this league, he is a good leader who communicates well and we align philosophically on what we believe it takes to build a championship program.

Elizondo held the role of offensive coordinator for the Ottawa REDBLACKS from 2016-2018 — appearing in two Grey Cups in three years and winning one (2016). In his first season, he led a REDBLACKS offence which saw four receivers eclipse the 1,000-yard mark (Greg Ellingson, Chris Williams, Earnest Jackson, and Brad Sinopoli).

Current Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris spent three seasons under Elizondo’s tutelage, setting a career high for passing with 5116 yards in 2018. That same season, Harris threw a CFL play-off record six touchdowns in a 46-27 win over Hamilton in the Eastern Final. In total, Harris has accumulated 13,096 passing yards and 68 touchdowns, while completing over 70% of his passes with Elizondo calling plays.

Elizondo began his CFL coaching career in 2008 as a wide receivers coach for the Montreal Alouettes. During that season, the Alouettes would have three different players eclipse the 1,000 yard receiving mark (Jamel Richardson, Ben Cahoon, and Kerry Watkins).

After spending the 2009 season at Syracuse University, Elizondo returned to the CFL in 2010 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Toronto Argonauts. He would coach a second stint with Toronto as a wide receiver coach in 2015, before joining Ottawa as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The University of Maryland graduate departed the REDBLACKS in 2019 and joined former CFL head coach Marc Trestman with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. After taking over play calling duties in week 3, the Vipers averaged over 29 points a game on offence for the remainder of the season.

Elizondo brings over 20 years of coaching experience to Edmonton with experience at the CFL, NFL, College, and high school level. In addition to being a graduate of the University of Maryland, he holds a law degree from the Washington College of law at American University.