Back in the Den: Lions, Rainey agree to contract

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions officially announced on Tuesday that KR Chris Rainey (A) has re-signed with the team.

“Having Chris back gives us one of the best playmakers in the league,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“He will give us instant field position. Any time you can essentially get one or two extra first downs before the offence hits the field provides a huge boost for Mike Reilly and the offence.”

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Chris Rainey’s career numbers

» Free Agency: Recapping Day 1

» More free agency headlines

Rainey back for a second stint with the Lions after originally returning as a free agent last February. In addition to being the club’s all-time leader with 5,229 kickoff return yards, his 10,234 combined yards are fourth on the club’s all-time list behind only Geroy Simon, Willie Fleming and Jim Young. He was also named a CFL All-Star in 2016.



The electrifying Rainey has scored six return touchdowns as a Lion (four punts, two kickoffs) while also adding 12 touchdowns from scrimmage (three rushing, nine receiving) in orange.

Rainey was a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 and recorded 2,146 combined yards and one punt return touchdown. Rainey’s 1,196 kickoff return yards was second-highest in the CFL that season.



The native of Lakeland, Fla broke into the CFL with Montreal in 2015 and would suit up in four regular season games before rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in the Eastern Semi-Final.



Selected in round five (159th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012, Rainey scored his first NFL touchdown against Cincinnati on October 21st of that season. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in November of 2013 and suited up in a pair of contests before being placed on Injured Reserve, ending his season.



Rainey played his college football at the University of Florida (2007-11) and helped the Gators bring home the SEC Championship in 2008 and BCS National Championship in 2009. Rainey compiled 2,464 combined yards and six touchdowns in 52 games at Florida.