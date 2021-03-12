Twin magic: Stamps sign rec Nick Holley, brother of Nate Holley

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Nick Holley.

A product of Kent State, Holley is the twin brother of former Stampeders linebacker and 2019 Canadian Football League Most Outstanding Rookie Nate Holley.

Holley signed with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended training camp. In 2020, he played five games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and had 21 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Later in the year, Holley played for the Conquerors in the Spring League.

RELATED

» Bio: Nate Holley by the Numbers

» Stamps’ Holley named Most Outstanding Rookie

» The Rock reflects on his ties with CFL, including the Stampeders

In college, Holley saw action at running back and receiver for the Golden Flashes until making the conversion to quarterback in 2016. For his career, he threw for 974 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 1,776 yards and 14 scores and caught 47 passes for 380 yards and five majors. Holley was a member of the academic all-Mid-American Conference team in 2014 and 2016.