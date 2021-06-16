AJ Gass leaves Elks organization due to personal reasons

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elks’ special teams coordinator and linebackers coach AJ Gass has departed the organization for personal reasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gass spent two separate stints as a member of the club’s coaching staff. After retiring as a player in 2007, he served the 2008 season as a defensive assistant under then head coach Danny Maciocia.

Gass would return to the Green and Gold in 2019 as the team’s special teams coordinator, before adding linebackers coach to his title in 2021.

The Elks organization wishes AJ the best in his future endeavours.