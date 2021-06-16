Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

AJ Gass leaves Elks organization due to personal reasons

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elks’ special teams coordinator and linebackers coach AJ Gass has departed the organization for personal reasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gass spent two separate stints as a member of the club’s coaching staff. After retiring as a player in 2007, he served the 2008 season as a defensive assistant under then head coach Danny Maciocia.

RELATED
» Good to Go: Board approves ’21 season, CFL to kick off Aug. 5
» O’Leary: 5 games to watch on the 2021 CFL schedule
» Circle Your Calendars: CFL releases 2021 season schedule

Gass would return to the Green and Gold in 2019 as the team’s special teams coordinator, before adding linebackers coach to his title in 2021.

The Elks organization wishes AJ the best in his future endeavours.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!