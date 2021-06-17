Stamps round out 2021 coaching staff

CALGARY — Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson announces two new members of his coaching staff for the 2021 Canadian Football League season.

Bob Slowik joins the team as defensive assistant while T.J. Vernieri has been added as offensive assistant.

“I am very excited to add Bob and T.J. to our coaching staff. They are certainly a study in contrasts,” said Dickenson. “T.J. is an eager young coach just getting his feet wet in professional football and Bob certainly has a wealth of knowledge after more than three decades of coaching in the pros and college. This is a terrific opportunity to bring new ideas and voices into our coaching group and I know they will both be great additions to the team.”

Slowik joins the Stamps after a stint as defensive coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes.

In 2019, the Alouettes allowed the second-fewest points in the East Division and were led by linebacker Henoc Muamba, who won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award. Five members of Slowik’s unit – Muamba, John Bowman, Patrick Levels, Tommie Campbell and Greg Reid – were voted division all-stars while Muamba and Reid received league all-star recognition.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Slowik had a lengthy and distinguished career in the NFL including stints totaling 10 years as defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. During that time, six different players earned a combined total of 11 Pro Bowl honours and he coached two players – Champ Bailey and John Lynch – who went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His 21 consecutive years as a coach in the NFL started with a position as defensive assistant on the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl-winning team following the 1992 season and concluded with four seasons with Washington from 2010-13. Slowik also coached a total of 11 years in the collegiate ranks at Rutgers, East Carolina and Florida.

Vernieri comes to Calgary after spending two years as wide receivers coach at Lycoming College, a Division III university in Williamsport, Pa.

The New Jersey native was a receiver at the University of Connecticut and made the American Athletic Conference all-academic team in both 2016 and 2017. He served as student-assistant with the Huskies in 2018.

Slowik and Vernieri join a staff that includes holdovers with a combined experience of more than 70 years with the Stampeders.

The other coaches are special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco, defensive coordinator Brent Monson, quarterbacks and running backs Marc Mueller, defensive backs coach and CFL draft coordinator Dwayne Cameron, defensive line coach Corey Mace and receivers coach Marquay McDaniel.