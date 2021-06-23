Elks add trio of Draft picks; add Derek Dennis, 2 more to retired list

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made the following transactions:

Added to active roster:

• National defensive lineman Cole Nelson (University of Alberta)

• National linebacker Grant McDonald (University of Calgary)

• National offensive lineman Peter Kourtis (St. Mary’s University)

Nelson, McDonald, and Kourtis were all selected by the Elks in the 2021 CFL Draft. For a recap of all the Elks picks, see the draft recap here.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» REDBLACKS WR Brad Sinopoli announces retirement

» Elks name Chris Ripon special teams coordinator

Added to the retired list:

• American offensive lineman Derek Dennis (Temple University)

• American linebacker AJ Hotchkins (University of Texas at El Paso)

• National defensive lineman Evan Machibroda (University of Saskatchewan)