Elks add trio of Draft picks; add Derek Dennis, 2 more to retired list
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made the following transactions:
Added to active roster:
• National defensive lineman Cole Nelson (University of Alberta)
• National linebacker Grant McDonald (University of Calgary)
• National offensive lineman Peter Kourtis (St. Mary’s University)
Nelson, McDonald, and Kourtis were all selected by the Elks in the 2021 CFL Draft. For a recap of all the Elks picks, see the draft recap here.
Added to the retired list:
• American offensive lineman Derek Dennis (Temple University)
• American linebacker AJ Hotchkins (University of Texas at El Paso)
• National defensive lineman Evan Machibroda (University of Saskatchewan)