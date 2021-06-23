Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Elks add trio of Draft picks; add Derek Dennis, 2 more to retired list

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made the following transactions:

Added to active roster:

• National defensive lineman Cole Nelson (University of Alberta)
• National linebacker Grant McDonald (University of Calgary)
• National offensive lineman Peter Kourtis (St. Mary’s University)

Nelson, McDonald, and Kourtis were all selected by the Elks in the 2021 CFL Draft. For a recap of all the Elks picks, see the draft recap here.

Added to the retired list:

• American offensive lineman Derek Dennis (Temple University)
• American linebacker AJ Hotchkins (University of Texas at El Paso)
• National defensive lineman Evan Machibroda (University of Saskatchewan)

