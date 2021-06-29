Ticats sign four Americans; announce six others have retired

HAMILTON — After a busy Monday of transactions, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats continued with more news on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced they’ve signed four American players, including placekicker Taylor Bertolet, wide receiver Diondre Overton, and offensive linemen John Yarbrough and Jaelin Fisher.

Bertolet, 28, spent time in the National Football League with the Minnesota Vikings (2020), Carolina Panthers (2020), New York Jets (2018, 2019), Denver Broncos (2018, 2019) and Los Angeles Rams (2016). The 5-9, 188-pound native of Reading, Pennsylvania also played nine games with the Alliance of American Football’s Salt Lake Stallions (2019), converting nine of his 14 field goal attempts (64.3%), including a season long of 54 yards.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» Argos, Ticats eye a true QEW rivalry in 2021

» Better Than Before: Ticats’ special teams magic set to sparkle

» Ticats add three, release nine on busy Monday

Prior to his pro career, Bertolet played 52 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University (2012-2015). Serving as a placekicker and kickoff specialist, Bertolet converted 37 of his 56 field goal attempts (66.1%), including a career long of 55 yards.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons at Clemson University (2016-20), capturing two College Football Playoff National Championships with the Tigers (2016, 2018). Over his collegiate career, the 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina registered 52 receptions for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Yarbrough, 24, previously spent time with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2019). The 6-5, 301-pound native of Homewood, Alabama also spent time with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers (2020). Prior to his pro career, Yarbrough played 39 games, including 28 starts, over four seasons at the University of Richmond (2015-18). As member of the Spiders, Yarbrough showed his versatility starting games at tackle, guard and centre and was named Second Team All-Colonial Athletic Association (2018).

Fisher, 23, attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year. The 6-2, 285-pound native of Nashville, Tennessee played 35 games, including 30 starts, over four seasons at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2017-20). After redshirting his first year on campus, Fisher developed into a three-year starting centre for the 49ers and was named team co-Captain for the 2020 season.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the following six players have retired.

NAT – DE – Derek Dufault

USA – QB – Jacob Knipp

NAT – LB – Lukas Korol

NAT – OL – Sheridan Lawley

NAT – OL – Joel Van Pelt

NAT – DT – Brett Wade