Stampeders sign American DL Stefen Banks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Stefen Banks, the team announced on Wednesday.

Banks was under contract with the Stampeders in 2020 but never saw action with the Red and White after the global pandemic caused the cancellation of the Canadian Football League season.

Banks originally signed with the Stampeders on Feb. 6, 2020, and he was released on Feb. 8, 2021. He then signed with The Spring League and earlier this month was part of the Linemen team that won the league’s Mega Bowl championship. Banks attended mini-camp with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Banks played four seasons (2015-18) at Savannah State and earned all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honours in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and all-American honours in 2017. In 41 career games for the Tigers, he recorded 226 tackles including 51.5 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

