Argos add Martavis Bryant to suspended list, along with 8 others

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced that nine players have been added to the suspended list on Saturday morning. One of those players was American receiver Martavis Bryant.

Coach Dinwiddie confirms that Martavis Bryant is having passport issues and will hopefully join camp soon. #PullTogether — Sean Bowen (@Bonsie24) July 10, 2021

There shouldn’t be reason for Argos fans that were excited to see the former NFLer to panic, however, as head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed after practice that Bryant was dealing with passport issues and should hopefully get to camp soon.

The other eight players include American WR Brandon Sheperd, American WR Keyarris Garrett, American WR Kendall Wright, American DB James Sample, Canadian LB Nelkas Kwemo, Canadian LB Nick Shortill and Canadian DB Robert Woodson

The Argos also announced that American RB Bishop Sankey has retired.