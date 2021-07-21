Follow CFL

Elks release receiver Kenny Stafford

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released receiver Kenny Stafford.

The move was announced Wednesday morning, as the club continues to trim its roster ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.

Stafford had been signed by the Elks late last month and was in his third stint with the club.

The Columbus native’s most productive season came as a member of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup winning team. During that championship season, Stafford recorded 47 receptions for 732 yards and a team leading nine touchdowns.

He also spent time with the Calgary Stampeders (2013) and Montreal Alouettes (2014, 2016). Over his career, the 31-year-old has hauled in 2,626 yards and 18 touchdowns in 70 games.

