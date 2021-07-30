Argos sign LB Vontae Diggs, WR Cam Phillips

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American LB Vontae Diggs and American WR Cam Phillips.

Diggs, 25, was a part of Edmonton’s final roster cuts on Thursday evening. He was Edmonton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019 after tallying 73 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 18 games for the Elks.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker spent time with the Washington Football Team of the NFL in 2018 after four seasons at The University of Connecticut (2014 to 2017). The former Huskie recorded 183 tackles, three forced fumbles and one sack in 46 games played.

Phillips, also 25, most recently spent time with Hamilton during the team’s 2021 training camp and the Carolina Panthers in 2020. The six-foot, 202-pound receiver was the XFL’s receiving yards leader after catching 31 balls for 455 yards and nine touchdowns in five games for the Houston Roughnecks.

The North Carolina native played two games for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 catching one pass for nine yards. The former Virginia Tech Hokie spent four seasons at the ACC school (2014 to 2017) and hauled in 236 passes for 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 52 games. Phillips was named first team All-ACC in 2017 and MVP of the Belk Bowl in 2016.

Ahead of Friday night’s 10 p.m. deadline to finalize rosters, the Argos also announced the following players have been released: Canadian 0-linemen Maurice Simba and Ben Koczwara, American WR Rodney Smith, American d-linemen Jhaustin Thomas and Rickey Neal, American DB Tarvarus McFadden, American LB Jordan Moore and American QB Kelly Bryant.

The team placed the following players on its practice roster: Canadian LB Eric Mezzalira, Canadian OL Theren Churchill, Canadian WR Tommy Nield, Canadian DL Sam Acheampong, American WRs Dres Anderson, Damion Jeanpiere and Chandler Worthy, American RB D.J. Foster, American LB Eli Mencer, American DB Jamal Peters, American LB Reshard Cliett, Global K Toshiki Sato, Global DB Tigie Sankoh, American LB Travis Feeney, American DL Julian McCleod, American OL Brandon Smith* and Global RB Asnnel Robo*.

The Argos also added American OL Jalen Burks to the suspended list and placed American DL Eli Harold on its disabled list.