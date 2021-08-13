Ticats add former Argo Jhaustin Thomas to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added American defensive tackle Jhaustin Thomas to the team’s practice roster.

Thomas, 28, attended training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in July after registering 14 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack in 11 games with team in 2019.

The six-foot-six, 275-pound native of Atlanta, GA previously spent time in the National Football League in 2017 and 2018 with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. Thomas played two seasons at Iowa State University (2015 and 2016), accumulating 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and one interception in 20 games. He also played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College (2013 and 2014) before transferring to Iowa State.