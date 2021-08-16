Lions add K/P Camacho, Menard-Briere to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed K/P Jimmy Camacho (A) and K/P Felix Menard-Briere (N) to the practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

As per CFL rules, both players will go through necessary COVID protocols.

The news comes just a day after the team released Global kicker Takeru Yamasaki, who struggled through the first two games of the season, making just four of his eight field goal attempts.

Camacho, a Santa Ana, California native, most recently attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021 and was previously signed by the Lions in March of 2020.

Camacho spent 2019 with the Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers where he led all league kickers in scoring with 121 points and earned All-IFL First-Team honours.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: ’19 breakout stars continuing to shine

» Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Reilly limited in practice

» Lions release Global kicker Takeru Yamasaki

He transferred from Riverside Community College to Fresno State for 2015-17 and set the Bulldogs single-season record of field goals made with 25 in his senior season. His 116 points scored in 2017 were second in the All-Mountain West Conference and 19th in the nation.

Menard-Briere is a fourth-round selection of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft, Menard-Briere attended a rookie camp with the New York Giants that same year and also spent time on both the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squads before signing with the Montreal Alouettes in 2020.

Menard-Briere enjoyed a solid four years with the Montreal Carabins, winning a Vanier Cup in 2014 and setting a school record 12,403 punting yards. The native of Sainte-Agathe Des- Monts, Quebec also earned second-team all-Canadian honours in the 2017 U SPORTS season.