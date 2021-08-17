Bombers sign LB Kevin Brown to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kevin Brown to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown (6-1, 226, Cincinnati, October 18, 1993 in Indianapolis, IN) was most recently in training camp with the Edmonton Elks.

Brown is a veteran of three CFL seasons with Ottawa (2017-2019), accumulating 112 tackles, 37 special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

