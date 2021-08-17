Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News August 17, 2021

Bombers sign LB Kevin Brown to practice roster

Adam Gagnon/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kevin Brown to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown (6-1, 226, Cincinnati, October 18, 1993 in Indianapolis, IN) was most recently in training camp with the Edmonton Elks.

Brown is a veteran of three CFL seasons with Ottawa (2017-2019), accumulating 112 tackles, 37 special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: ’19 breakout stars continuing to shine
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 2
» Als scratch the surface in impressive debut

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!