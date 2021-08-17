Natey Adjei joins TSN 1050 as Argos colour commentator

TORONTO — Just a few months after announcing his retirement from football, Natey Adjei is back in the mix.

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club and TSN announced on Tuesday that the former Double Blue receiver will be the colour commentator for Argos games on TSN 1050 radio this season, alongside long-time play-by-play announcer Mike Hogan.

“On a scale of 1-10, my excitement is at 31. I’m at a Pinball level of hype!,” said new Argos colour commentator Natey Adjei. “TSN’s radio broadcast was one of my first exposures to the CFL listening to Argos games. To be able to join a cornerstone in Canadian sports media is an honour and full circle moment for me. Calling Argos games has always been, not only a goal, but a dream of mine and I am beyond excited to join my hometown organization once again to provide insight, enthusiasm and a whole new perspective to the audience tuned in.”

Adjei, a Toronto native, was drafted 22nd overall by his hometown Argonauts in the 2013 CFL Draft and played two seasons (2014-2015) and a total of 32 games for the Boatmen. The St. Joseph Secondary School (Mississauga) alum would go on to play four seasons in Edmonton (2016-2019), playing in 66 games while catching 86 balls for 801 yards and three touchdowns. The 31-year-old would re-join the Argos in 2020 but became a free agent after a cancelled season and would sign with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before choosing to retire prior to the start of the 2021 CFL season.

The always-smiling Adjei kept busy during 2020 and prepared for life after football by starting his own podcast, The All Ball Podcast, which included guests such as Argos GM Michael Clemons, former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista, TV personality Cabbie Richards, CFL legend Ricky Ray and more. Adjei continued to hone his new craft by appearing numerous times on TSN radio shows to talk sports and life over the course of the last two years on top of the countless interviews he was a part of during his playing days. The former University of Buffalo Bull’s knowledge and passion for the game, coupled with his relationships with current players and coaches around the league will make for a dynamic addition to the booth for Argos games. Adjei will join play-by-play voice Mike Hogan, who is entering his 16th season calling Argos games, and whose experience in broadcasting and depth of knowledge with Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football League history will aid Adjei’s transition from the field to the broadcast booth.

“When Natey told me he was retiring I was sad to see his career end, but am beyond thrilled I’ll be able to work with him,” said Argos play-by-play voice and Manager, Communications Mike Hogan. “He is absolutely the perfect fit for the broadcast. He brings knowledge, enthusiasm, a hunger to become an even better broadcaster, and a longtime passion for Argo football. He’ll be sensational.”

Listen to Mike and Natey this Saturday on TSN 1050 when the Toronto Argonauts take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 4:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field.