Stamps remove Bo Levi Mitchell from 6-game injured list

CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell‘s stay on the six-game injured list is over.

The Calgary Stampeders moved their star quarterback off of the injured list on Wednesday afternoon, allowing him to participate in practice, the team said in a statement.

Mitchell was diagnosed with a broken fibula on Aug. 17. Backup Jake Maier has played in Mitchell’s spot the last two games; a win over Montreal and a loss this past Sunday to Winnipeg.

The team also announced that national offensive lineman Carter Comeau has been released from the practice roster. He will return to the University of Calgary to play for the Dinos. American o-lineman Nila Kasitati has been removed from the suspended list after completing his mandatory quarantine period and been placed on the practice roster.

The Stamps will host the Edmonton Elks on Monday, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET, concluding the Mark’s Labour Day Weekend action.

