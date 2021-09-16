REDBLACKS sign American QB Devlin Hodges to three-year deal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges to a three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year old Alabama native and Samford University product most recently worked out for the New York Giants. Hodges originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 following a standout collegiate career. He has played in eight NFL games, six as the starter, all with the Steelers.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers make their Week 7 picks

» Nye’s Weekly Predictor: All in on the Alouettes

» Power Rankings: Where did the REDBLACKS land?

In his four years as the starter at Samford, Hodges was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year three times. In 2018, a season in which Hodges set an NCAA FCS record with 14,584 passing yards, he was awarded the Walter Payton Award.