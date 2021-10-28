Riders bring back National LB Nakas Onyeka

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Nakas Onyeka, the team announced on Thursday.

Onyeka (5’10–225) returns to the Roughriders after playing two games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. Onyeka initially signed with the Riders in May of 2020 and attended training camp in 2021.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fifth round, 36th overall, of the 2017 CFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Argos playing in 36 games and recording 14 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Onyeka is a 2017 Grey Cup Champion.

Prior to joining the CFL, Onyeka spent four years at Wilfred Laurier University recording 194 tackles, nine sacks, nine pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception in 38 games. In 2016, the Brampton native was part of the OUA championship team and was named to the CIS Men’s First Team All-Canadian, OUA’s Men’s First Team All-Star and won the OUA’s Men’s Football Presidents Award.

Onyeka will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.