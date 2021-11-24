REDBLACKS extend three Canadians through 2022

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continued a busy off-season on Wednesday, signing three Canadians including fullbacks Anthony Gosselin and Marco Dubois and defensive lineman Kene Onyeka to contract extensions for 2022.

Gosselin will return for a fifth season next year following another strong display as a key piece of Ottawa’s special teams unit. The 29-year-old Sherbrooke product appeared in 12 games this year, also pulling in four of five passes for 20 yards.

Dubois, also an integral piece of the REDBLACKS special teams unit, appeared in 13 games during his third CFL campaign in 2021. Dubois, who is from Lasalle, Quebec and went to school at Laval, also caught two passes for 29 yards.

Onyeka took a big step forward during his sophomore CFL season. While appearing in all but one game in 2021, the 25-year-old former Ottawa Gee-Gee had 14 defensive tackles, eight on special teams, a forced fumble and the first two sacks of his career.