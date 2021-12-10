Bryant named Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

HAMILTON — Stanley Bryant has been named the the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for 2021.

With the win on Friday night at Hamilton Convention Centre, Bryant becomes the first Blue Bomber to be named the league’s top lineman on three occasions.

Since landing in Winnipeg in 2015, Bryant has made 103 out of 104 possible starts at the tackle position for the Blue Bombers with his only missed start in seven years coming just this year on Nov. 13, 2021.

Bryant anchored arguably the CFL’s most impressive offensive line. With Bryant’s help, Winnipeg allowed a league-low 16 sacks in 2021, also paving the way for three separate 100-yard rushers in Andrew Harris, Brady Oliveira, and Johnny Augustine. The last time Winnipeg had three separate 100-yard rushing performances in the same season was 2008 with Fred Reid, Charles Roberts and Joe Smith.

Winnipeg’s offence ranked second in the league in rush yards per game (119.7) and yards per attempt (5.3) while ranking first in rushing touchdowns (14). Additionally, the Bombers ranked No. 1 in pass efficiency rating (101.5), 30-plus-yard completions (26), and fewest turnovers made (20, tied with Hamilton).

The Bombers ran the ball more than any other team on first down (52 per cent of the time) and had success doing so, averaging 5.54 yards per attempt, third in the CFL behind Montreal and Hamilton.

Bryant finished with 50 first-place votes.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineman Brandon Revenberg was the runner-up. The two will face off in Sunday’s Grey Cup rematch at Tim Hortons Field.