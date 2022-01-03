Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Bombers extend DB Nick Hallett

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian defensive back Nick Hallett. Hallett was scheduled to be a free agent next month.

Hallett (five-foot-11, 197 pounds, Toronto; born: Feb. 12, 1994 in London, Ont.) returns to the Bombers for a third season after initially being selected by the club in the seventh round, 61st overall, of the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: A New Year’s resolution for every team
» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list
» Ferguson: Breaking down potential QB FA fits

Hallett has become one of the CFL’s best special teams players over his two seasons in Winnipeg, registering 29 tackles on the kick-cover units – including 16 in 2021, which tied for the fourth-highest total in the league. Over his two years with the Bombers, only all-time special-teams tackle leader Mike Miller – with 50 — has registered more special-teams tackles than Hallett.

In his rookie campaign in 2019, he had 13 tackles on special teams, adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This past season he also took some snaps on defence, registering seven tackles and also forced one fumble.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!