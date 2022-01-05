Alouettes add two to football operations staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday two additions to the football operations staff. Jean-Marc Edmé is back with the Alouettes now as the Director of Pro Personnel and Pierre-Yves Lavergne will be Director of National Scouting. They are both coming from the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Edmé spent eight years with the Montreal Alouettes scouting collegiate (NCAA, CIS) players and CFL Draft-eligible. Edmé also evaluated players at the pro level (NFL, AFL, IFL), monitored NFL transactions and provided the coaching staff with advance scouting reports on upcoming opponents. In addition to those duties during his five-year run with the team, the 41-year-old also served as a Defensive Assistant under former Montreal Alouettes Head Coach Marc Trestman.

He joined the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2016 and worked in their football operations until 2021. He won the Grey Cup when he arrived in Ottawa. In 2017, he was promoted to Director of Player Personnel.

The Montreal-Nord native began his CFL career in 2007 as a football operations intern with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Midway through his internship, he was promoted to the assistant coach position, in which he assisted Head Coach, Charlie Taaffe, with daily operations.

As a player, Edmé played for the Vanier Cheetahs in the Quebec Collegiate AAA League before earning a scholarship from Alcorn State University in Mississippi, as a fullback. After two seasons, Edmé decided to return to Quebec to pursue his studies at the University of Sherbrooke and played for the Vert et Or following the team’s return to the CIS in 2003.

Lavergne joined the Ottawa REDBLACKS football operations staff in 2015 and hoisted the Grey Cup in his rookie year. As a player, the 31-year-old played for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Université de Montréal Carabins. In 2014, the Gatineau native won the Vanier Cup as a Carabin with Head Coach Danny Maciocia. The year after he joined the Carabins coaching staff as a Special Teams Assistant.

Lavergne attended rookie camp with the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 and had a tryout with the Calgary Stampeders in 2015.

“We’re adding two excellent football heads in Edmé and Lavergne,” says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. They have both gained a lot of experience over the past few years and we look forward to working with them.”