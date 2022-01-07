Stamps, Mitchell restructure 2022 contract

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders and veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell have come to terms on a restructured contract for the 2022 season.

Mitchell originally signed a four-year contract with the Stampeders in 2019 and the 2022 campaign represents the final year of that agreement.

“I’m very pleased that Bo yet again has demonstrated a team-first mentality,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I look forward to seeing him continue his winning ways on the field.”

“With the changing environment in the CFL over the past few years due to many circumstances, I understand that to have a winning team it is in my best interest to restructure my contract to allow us to re-sign Jake Maier, as well as other players,” said Mitchell, who joined the Stampeders in 2012. “Having another winning QB in the room will only make us stronger. My driving force still is and always will be, to be the best QB for the Calgary Stampeders that I can be and I look forward to a successful 2022 season.”

“I’m excited to have Bo back and I’m thankful that he again has shown himself to be a great leader,” said head coach Dave Dickenson. “The quarterback position will be a strength of our team and I’m really looking forward to the 2022 season.”

A 31-year-old native of Katy, Tex., Mitchell is a two-time Grey Cup winner with the Stamps and a two-time winner of the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Player award. Mitchell owns the best winning percentage among starting quarterbacks in league history and his career totals include 30,531 passing yards and 179 touchdown passes.

In 2021, Mitchell started 11 games, completing 211 of 325 passes – a 64.9-per cent success rate – for 2,594 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was placed on the six-game injury list prior to the Week 3 game and he was activated for a Week 6 game in Edmonton, which represented his 100th career start. In Week 12, he moved ahead of Henry Burris to become the franchise’s all-time leader in completions. In Week 13, he became the 18th player in CFL history to pass for 30,000 career yards.