Stampeders extend American DL Folarin Orimolade

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade to an extension. A member of the Stamps’ 2018 Grey Cup-championship team, Orimolade had been slated to become a free agent next month.

Orimolade played seven regular-season games for the Stamps in 2021 including four starts at defensive end. He registered eight defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, one special-teams stop and two sacks. He also was in uniform for the Western Semi-Final. He missed seven games with a high ankle sprain.

“Flo has worked very hard during his Stampeders career to overcome some unfortunate injuries and I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in a full and healthy season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “When he has been able to get on the field during his time in Calgary, he has shown that he can be a productive and important player for our defence.”

“Thanks be to Jesus for another chance to play the game I love,” said Orimolade. “I appreciate Huff and the entire Calgary organization continuing to back me even with my past injuries. Ready to help bring Calgary another championship.”

The Dartmouth alumnus joined the Stamps in 2018 and appeared in a total of 10 regular-season games that season, accumulating seven defensive tackles, 10 special-teams tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one knockdown. Orimolade was also in uniform for both post-season games and had two special-teams tackles and one fumble recovery in Calgary’s Grey Cup victory over Ottawa.

Orimolade missed the entire 2019 season with a quadriceps injury.

The Washington, D.C., product came to Calgary after attending training camp with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

At Dartmouth, Orimolade played 39 games at linebacker over four seasons and recorded 143 total tackles including 35 tackles for loss and also accumulated 23.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass breakups. He was the Ivy League’s defensive player of the year in 2016 and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in Division I after recording 83 tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups.