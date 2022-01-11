Elks extend DB Jordan Hoover; sign two others

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elks safety Jordan Hoover has inked a one-year extension, the club announced Tuesday.

He was eligible to become a free agent next month.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario product appeared in 13 of Edmonton’s 14 games in 2021, registering 46 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one interception. Hoover’s highlight reel pick came Week 10 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

INTERCEPTION! The Elks come up with the pick in the end zone and get a nice return! pic.twitter.com/Mq83vyoGts — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 9, 2021

A fourth-round pick of the Green and Gold out of the University of Waterloo in 2017 (31st overall), Hoover has played all four of his CFL seasons in Edmonton. The former Ontario University Athletics all-star has 111 career defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles, and three interceptions over 66 CFL regular season games.

Also announced Tuesday was the signing of Trayone Gray (RB) and Jahair Jones (OL).

Gray joins the Elks after a brief stint on the Toronto Argonauts roster in late 2020. Before that, the University of Miami product spent 2019 training camp with the Cleveland Browns, and was cut just prior to the start of the NFL’s regular season. Collegiately, Gray played four seasons for the Hurricanes, finishing his university career with 60 rushes and 294 yards.

Jones is a fellow Miami product after spending 2015-18 in South Florida. As a redshirt senior in 2018, the Brooklyn, New York product appeared in 12 games, earning five starts at left guard. He joins the Green and Gold after spending the 2021 season with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.