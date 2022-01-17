Riders sign National WR Justin McInnis to extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national wide receiver Justin McInnis to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. He was set to become a free agent next month.

RELATED

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Riders release Brayden Lenius to pursue NFL opportunities

» Riders extend McRoberts, Awachie; sign Tuck

» Riders sign Kyran Moore to extension

McInnis (6’5-205) was selected by the Roughriders in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. McInnis played six games in 2021 and made five receptions for 83 yards. In his rookie season, he played 14 games and made 10 receptions for 149 yards and 14.9-yard average per catch. That same season the Quebec native made a crucial 29-yard reception in Week 21 versus the Elks to help the Roughriders secure first place in the division for the first time since 2009.

McInnis spent three collegiate seasons (2016-18) at Arkansas State University hauling in 115 catches for 1,577 yards and 10 majors. In 2018, he was second on the team with 56 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, the 25-year-old attended junior college at Dodge City. In his freshman season he made 49 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns.