Lions add WR Zac Parker, RB Darius Clark

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American wide receiver Zac Parker and American running back Darius Clark.

Parker was most recently a member of the Alphas of the U.S. Spring League in 2020. The native of Reston, VA suited up in two contests with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and attended a rookie camp with the Washington Football Team in 2018.

RELATED

» O’Leary: Bowman makes the leap to coaching

» Eyes on the Prize: Lions’ Lee chases Grey Cup dream

» Morris: Whitehead sets sights on bigger workload in ’22

Parker began his college career at Liberty University, where he was the Flames’ second-leading receiver in 2015 with 49 receptions for 464 yards in 11 contests while earning a Big South second-team All-Conference nod. He transferred to Virginia State for his senior season of 2017 and recorded 34 receptions for 676 yards and four touchdowns.

Clark signed with the Carolina Panthers last March and suited up in pre-season action before being placed on injured reserve.

The Wadmalaw Island, SC native played in 43 games for Newberry College from 2015-2018, rushing for 384 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries while also hauling in 35 receptions for 264 yards and three majors.