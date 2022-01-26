Als sign Dante Absher to a one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed American receiver Dante Absher to a new one-year deal.

Absher was set to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-three, 180-pounder caught five passes for 90 yards in five games, including three as a starter, in 2021. The 28-year-old also returned five punts for 34 yards.

“We are happy that Dante is returning in 2022. On top of being talented, he demonstrates great character, which is really appreciated in the locker room. He will be called upon even more next season and we know that he will positively respond to having more responsibilities,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia.

In two seasons with the Alouettes, the former Glenville State College Pioneer made 13 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown in seven games.