Argos, Stamps swap Canadian talent

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have acquired the playing rights to Canadian DB Royce Metchie from Calgary in exchange for the playing rights to Canadian LB Cameron Judge.

Both players are set to become free agents on Feb. 8.

Metchie, 25, played seven games in 2021, recording 31 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble for the Stampeders. The five-foot-11, 197-pound defensive back was drafted 25th overall by Calgary during the 2018 CFL Draft, playing in five games his rookie season and eventually winning the Grey Cup that November.

The Nigerian-born Metchie started 17 games for the Stamps at safety in 2019. He racked up 48 defensive tackles, 7 special teams tackles and three interceptions. Metchie grew up in Brampton, Ont. and played four years at the University of Guelph (2014-2017) where he would amass 108 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions for the Gryphons.

“We’re pleased we were able to complete this trade and get Cameron signed prior to the start of free agency,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “Royce was a big contributor to our team during his time in Calgary but he wanted the opportunity to play closer to home. Meanwhile, in Cameron we acquire an excellent football player who helps solidify our Canadian content.”

Judge was selected second overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2017 Canadian Football League draft and he played three seasons in Regina before signing with the Argos in 2021.

In 47 career regular-season games in the CFL, Judge has 47 defensive tackles including six tackles for loss, 19 special teams stops, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven knockdowns.

He was the West Division finalist for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2019 after amassing 61 defensive tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions including a pick-six and one forced fumble in 17 games for the Riders.

In college, Judge played 47 games over four seasons at UCLA. Over the course of his career with the Bruins, he recorded 46 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defended.